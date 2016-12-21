Tacoma Cheesecake Factory Kicks Out A...

Tacoma Cheesecake Factory Kicks Out Armed Cops

The next time there is an emergency at the Cheesecake Factory in Tacoma, it will be hard to blame first responders if they don't give it priority over finishing their coffee break. Officer Miriam Nichols wrote on Facebook: I am local law enforcement and 5 coworkers and I were told to leave by the general manager, Will, of your Tacoma Mall location, because 3 of us were wearing our badge, gun and were visibly identifiable as on duty law enforcement.

