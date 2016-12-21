Tacoma Cheesecake Factory Kicks Out Armed Cops
The next time there is an emergency at the Cheesecake Factory in Tacoma, it will be hard to blame first responders if they don't give it priority over finishing their coffee break. Officer Miriam Nichols wrote on Facebook: I am local law enforcement and 5 coworkers and I were told to leave by the general manager, Will, of your Tacoma Mall location, because 3 of us were wearing our badge, gun and were visibly identifiable as on duty law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash
|Nov '16
|gross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC