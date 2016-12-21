Suburban Chicago man sues over McDonald's 'value meal' price new

A suburban Chicago man is suing McDonald's restaurants in two Illinois counties, arguing cheeseburger "Extra Value Meals" are actually more expensive than when the items are purchased separately. James Gertie of Des Plaines tells The Daily Herald that bundling two cheeseburgers, medium french fries and a drink at $5.90 is 41 cents more than when individual items are purchased.

