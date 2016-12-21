Stony Brook pizzeria owner wins $1M i...

Stony Brook pizzeria owner wins $1M in lotto

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A Stony Brook pizzeria owner won $1 million from the New York Lottery, but he says he's still going to work. Dimitrios Hatzisotiriou, who owns Manhattan Pizza at the corner of Stony Brook Road and Route 347, received his check Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec 16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News "We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can... Nov '16 spytheweb 2
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,202 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,707

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC