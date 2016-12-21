Starbucks to offer free drinks for 10...

Starbucks to offer free drinks for 10 days at certain stores

Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season - as long as you're in the right store. Starting Friday, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

