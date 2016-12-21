SouthCoast restaurateur reviving West Bridgewater eatery
The closure was abrupt, leaving many stunned during the summer, but the former Charlie Horse location in West Bridgewater will soon be filled again. Mike Barrett, the owner of Barrett's Alehouse, is opening another restaurant at the West Center Street location - and he hopes to be up and running within the next six months.
