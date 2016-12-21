Slave-keeping, drug-dealing York restaurateur must repay A 300,000

Syed Juhel Miah may have to sell the building in Tanner Row where he ran his restaurant, The Mogul, and his home in Tennant Road, Acomb , as the prosecution authorities make him hand over his criminal gains. At an assets confiscation hearing, Reginald Bosomworth, prosecuting, said Miah and his legal team agreed that he had assets worth A 416,084 including the two properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.