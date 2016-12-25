Sheriff's Office investigates small explosion outside restaurant in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who set off an explosion that damaged a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea restaurant late Christmas Eve. The restaurant owner, Giannino Di Costanzo, said he left for the night about 11:40 p.m. Saturday but about 10 minutes later as he was driving away, he heard an explosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.