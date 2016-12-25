Sheriff's Office investigates small e...

Sheriff's Office investigates small explosion outside restaurant in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who set off an explosion that damaged a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea restaurant late Christmas Eve. The restaurant owner, Giannino Di Costanzo, said he left for the night about 11:40 p.m. Saturday but about 10 minutes later as he was driving away, he heard an explosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec 16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News "We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can... Nov '16 spytheweb 2
News Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash Nov '16 gross 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC