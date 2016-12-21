Searching For The Growth Stock Holy Grail

Remember Research in Motion )? What about Krispy Kreme Doughnuts? How about Crocs ? Or maybe even Webvan, the online grocery delivery company that went bankrupt during the bursting of the dot-com bubble? These are all examples of once heralded growth companies that lost their mojo along their growth expansion ways. Not every stock can grow to the $80+ billion market cap stratosphere like Apple Inc. , Starbucks Corp. , and Wal-Mart Stores , so finding companies with the right mixture of growth characteristics can be challenging.

