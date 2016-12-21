Refugee restaurant owner to serve Christmas meals to homeless
R Abbie Roddis, Steve Charlesworth and Anmarie Spaziano from Annie's Burger Shack, with Farouk Azam from Himmah and... A restaurant owner who fled an Afghan war zone has teamed up with a social justice charity to provide homeless and vulnerable people in Nottingham with a hot meal on Christmas Day. Nasir Sahebzada, who runs Kabul Express in Radford Road, partnered with the Himmah charity to help families and individuals who find themselves in crisis.
