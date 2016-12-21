Police: Man robbed office of famed Philadelphia restaurateur
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who broke into an award-winning Philadelphia restauranteur's offices earlier this month and stole several items. Surveillance video released Monday shows the suspect forcing his way into the side door of the Starr Restaurants office building in Philadelphia's Old City section around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 9. Police say the suspect made off with a Sirius/XM radio and an X2 Carbon Lenovo laptop computer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash
|Nov '16
|gross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC