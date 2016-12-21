Pocatello restaurant owners under fire for sudden closure - Thu, 29 Dec 2016 PST
The owners of a Pocatello restaurant that closed for good on Christmas Day are under fire for failing to tell employees or customers the eatery was closing. The Idaho State Journal reported that Pocatello's Ruby Tuesday closed Sunday, unbeknownst to its employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Wed
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC