New owner plots restaurant's course
Mark Piatkowski is looking to make his mark as the new owner of the Main Course @ Belmont restaurant at Belmont Lake Preserve. Piatkowski has been running the 90-seat restaurant since taking over from previous owner Robbie Stokes, who started the concept of establishing an upscale restaurant in the same space across from the golf pro shop in August 2014.
