New Lahore Indian Restaurant named be...

New Lahore Indian Restaurant named best curry house in Wales. Pictured is owner Shah Shafee

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

An intruder in the early hours of Wednesday, December 7, caused a fire at The New Lahore Indian Restaurant in Newport and left it in such a state of disrepair that it has cost restaurant owner Shah Shafee more than A 20,000 in order to reopen in time for Christmas. But, the effect of the damage has meant that the usually lucrative trade on Christmas Day resembled merely three customers this year, with many people making alternative arrangements in response to the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec 16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News "We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can... Nov '16 spytheweb 2
News Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash Nov '16 gross 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,012 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC