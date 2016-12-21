New Lahore Indian Restaurant named best curry house in Wales. Pictured is owner Shah Shafee

An intruder in the early hours of Wednesday, December 7, caused a fire at The New Lahore Indian Restaurant in Newport and left it in such a state of disrepair that it has cost restaurant owner Shah Shafee more than A 20,000 in order to reopen in time for Christmas. But, the effect of the damage has meant that the usually lucrative trade on Christmas Day resembled merely three customers this year, with many people making alternative arrangements in response to the incident.

