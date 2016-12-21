Nation-Now 44 mins ago 12:31 p.m.Detroit to get world's first combination IHOP/Applebee's
Applebee's has opened a restaurant on Oct. 26, 2015 on 8 mile in Detroit in the plaza where Meijer's is located. The 300-seat gastronomic experiment will be located inside the Millender Center, across from the Renaissance Center, and be oriented to serving guests in nearby hotels as well as downtown visitors, office workers and residents.
