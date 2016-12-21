Muncie restaurant manager critical after hit-run crash
Janis Singer, assistant manager at Muncie's LaHacienda restaurant, was leaving work and crossing busy S. Madison St. on Christmas Eve when it happened. "It hit her so hard it knocked her out of her shoes," said Merl Swoveland, Singer's partner of 17 years.
