Minimum-wage bump means tough choices for restaurant owners

If you see furrowed brows on local restaurant owners in the next few weeks, it may be because they are trying to figure out how to adjust to some big changes when it comes to expenses. With the passage of I-1433 by voters in November, the minimum wage will increase 16 percent to $11 an hour on Jan. 1. That's a big change for restaurants, as many workers are paid around the minimum wage and rely on tips to generate extra income.

