Memories shared after 3 Greenville restaurant owners pass

Three historic Greenville restaurant owners have passed away in the past month, leaving a legacy of memories, anecdotes and stories that continue to flavor the community. On Dec. 10, Marvin Hambleton, the longtime owner of the Red Baron restaurant, which was located at 118 N. Main St. for more than a decade, passed away at the age of 81. A week earlier, on Dec. 1, Maureen Luke, the owner of the popular Maureen's Delicatessen, passed away at the age of 65. And on Nov. 26, Noah "Rick" Lowe Jr., the owner of the beloved Falls Street Cafe, known by most as "The Cat Dive," passed away at the age of 85. While the places the three restaurateurs owned have been gone for more than a decade, the memories were swirling on Facebook.

