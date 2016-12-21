Look back at the Twin Cities' biggest restaurant openings of 2016
Gallery: Esker Grove at the Walker Art Center. The restaurant is a key component in the museum's new welcome mat, and looks out on the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash
|Nov '16
|gross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC