Langley fast food restaurant serves full Christmas dinner

PHOTO: Madelyn Jasper-Piche, Chloey Jasper-Piche and Alysia Monsen helped serve at the DQ Christmas meal Dec. 21. The initial crowd of people of all ages were enjoying a full Christmas feast inside the Langley City DQ Wednesday evening when the jingle of bells signalled the arrival of Santa. As Santa wandered through the crowd meeting kids of all ages, his elves, also known as friends and family of restaurant owners Cindy and Jim French, noted ages and gender of the children in the restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.