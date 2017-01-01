Johor restaurants almost fully booked by families for reunion dinner

JOHOR BARU: The year may just be turning, but for some families the focus is already on the traditional reunion dinner on the eve of Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan 27. Many families have made restaurant bookings for that day, with many outlets reporting a huge number of customers coming from China. Despite the economic slowdown, checks at popular seafood restaurants here showed that most of their slots for reunion meals had been filled, with some already reporting a full house.

