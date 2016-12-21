EEOC sues Cheesecake Factory on behalf of deaf dishwasher

The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing the Cheesecake Factory restaurant chain, saying the company failed to provide a sign language interpreter or other accommodations for a deaf part-time dishwasher at its downtown Seattle location. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, says Oleg Ivanov was hired to work at the restaurant in 2014, but managers showed him training videos that lacked closed captioning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.