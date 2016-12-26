Confluence Investment Management LLC ...

Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $10,584,000 Stake in McDonald's Corp.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's Corp. by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,749 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec 16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News "We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can... Nov '16 spytheweb 2
News Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash Nov '16 gross 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,856 • Total comments across all topics: 277,368,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC