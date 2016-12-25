Businesses all for banning polystyrene food containers
JOHOR BARU: The state government's plan to ban polystyrene food containers has received good support from the food businesses. Fork and Dagger by Agora owner Suzanna Zainal Abidin, 30, who has been using paper boxes for takeaways since April this year, said she supported the move as polystyrene was bad for the environment.
