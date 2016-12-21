Bruce Rennie and Nik Boyle, inset, are worried about the future of the Cornish restaurant industry.

An "epidemic" of people not turning up for restaurant bookings is killing the industry in Cornwall according to chefs in the county. The situation has become so bad in 2016 that one restaurant owner - who has lost A 10,000 in trade this year as a result of "no-shows" - will start charging a A 10 deposit per head from January 1; the first in Cornwall to do so.

