Anthony Bourdain has 'contempt' for Trump hotel restaurateur
In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain criticized restaurateur Alessandro Borgognone and chef David Burke for opening restaurants in President-elect Donald Trump's new Washington hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|5
|Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10)
|Dec 16
|Neecy
|2
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|"We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash
|Nov '16
|gross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC