A military-themed restaurant chain with scantily-clad waitresses is ready to take over America
A restaurant chain where waitresses wear crop tops and bullet belts is ready to take over America, thanks to the rise of the "breastaurant" and the election of Donald Trump. The military-themed sports bar and restaurant chain Bombshells is preparing to expand from four locations in Texas to up to 100 restaurants across the country in the next five years, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.
