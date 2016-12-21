A military-themed restaurant chain wi...

A military-themed restaurant chain with scantily-clad waitresses is ready to take over America

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A restaurant chain where waitresses wear crop tops and bullet belts is ready to take over America, thanks to the rise of the "breastaurant" and the election of Donald Trump. The military-themed sports bar and restaurant chain Bombshells is preparing to expand from four locations in Texas to up to 100 restaurants across the country in the next five years, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
News Carl's Jr. has a beef with Jack in the Box adve... (May '07) Dec 16 Neecy 5
News Carl's Jr. parent accepts a $694 million buyout (Apr '10) Dec 16 Neecy 2
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News "We Have No Voice, We Have No Authority, We Can... Nov '16 spytheweb 2
News Two accused of a Potsdam dine and dash Nov '16 gross 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC