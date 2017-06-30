Two women hit by SUV at Taylors Falls drive-in restaurant in critical condition
Two women who were struck by a sport-utility vehicle while sitting at a picnic table at a drive-in restaurant in Taylors Falls on Saturday were in critical condition, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Kristen Joan Christensen, 37, and Lauren Lippman Damman, 53, both of Minneapolis, were pinned under the vehicle after the driver backed into their table around 2:15 p.m. Bystanders rushed to their aid and lifted the vehicle off the women, and before paramedics arrived administered CPR on one of the women whose head was submerged in the water of a small stream that runs alongside the restaurant.
