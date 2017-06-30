Two women hit by SUV at Taylors Falls...

Two women hit by SUV at Taylors Falls drive-in restaurant in critical condition

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Two women who were struck by a sport-utility vehicle while sitting at a picnic table at a drive-in restaurant in Taylors Falls on Saturday were in critical condition, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Kristen Joan Christensen, 37, and Lauren Lippman Damman, 53, both of Minneapolis, were pinned under the vehicle after the driver backed into their table around 2:15 p.m. Bystanders rushed to their aid and lifted the vehicle off the women, and before paramedics arrived administered CPR on one of the women whose head was submerged in the water of a small stream that runs alongside the restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) 3 hr Guy Bacci 122
National Catfish Day 2017 Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 1
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Jun 27 TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,122 • Total comments across all topics: 282,232,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC