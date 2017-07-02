The Gods Cafe and Bar to return to court
An ACT university has threatened to seize a campus coffee shop by force if the owner refuses to leave by Tuesday. The Australian National University has also warned The Gods Cafe and Bar it will block access, shut off the water and power, dispose of cafe property left inside, and bill owner Jaye Min $120,000 for each day he overstays.
