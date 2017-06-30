Taco Bell set to open first Scottish branch in Glasgow
GLASGOW looks set to get its very first Taco Bell as the popular American fast-food chain bids to increase its presence in the UK. A few weeks ago, a job advert on Gumtree was posted for a restaurant manager at a new Taco Bell in Glasgow.
