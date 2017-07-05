Shopping-Mall Owners Pay Up to Stay Relevant in the Amazon Era
The owner of the Newgate Mall plans to pour $500,000 into overhauling the outdated food court in a bid to lure restaurateurs and hungry shoppers. Rent payments from eateries are never going to recoup the renovation costs, but for landlord Time Equities Inc., that's not the point.
