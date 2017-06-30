Ricardo's closes a door to fine dining in Lowell
Several of the regulars of Ricardo's Cafe Trattoria in Lowell couldn't stop smiling when they gathered at the Gorham Street restaurant recently to celebrate the restaurant, which is closing after 18 1/2 years of business. A few of those regulars, from left, state Rep. Rady Mom, Terry McCarthy, restaurant owner Dick Rourke, Leo Creegan and UMass President Marty Meehan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Guy Bacci
|122
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|1
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Jun 27
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC