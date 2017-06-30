'Really, really, really happy': Missi...

'Really, really, really happy': Missing High River restaurant statue returned unharmed

CBC News

This metal sculpture of a fiddler was stolen from the Rio Alto restaurant in High River earlier this month but this week, thanks to community support, it was quietly returned. Hector Lopez was deeply saddened by the theft of his restaurant's mascot but is now all smiles thanks to community support and the statue's return.

