'Really, really, really happy': Missing High River restaurant statue returned unharmed
This metal sculpture of a fiddler was stolen from the Rio Alto restaurant in High River earlier this month but this week, thanks to community support, it was quietly returned. Hector Lopez was deeply saddened by the theft of his restaurant's mascot but is now all smiles thanks to community support and the statue's return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Jun 27
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Email Reservation Response Time
|Jun 8
|ChefofOperations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC