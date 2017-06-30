Peter Calder: Bed and bored - Why hotels need to put dining back into their restaurants
Restaurants in city hotels were once the last word in fine dining. As a poor young student I was invited by some distant relatives visiting from overseas to eat at the Top of the Town, the luxury restaurant on top of the Intercontinental Hotel by the university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|1
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Jun 27
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Email Reservation Response Time
|Jun 8
|ChefofOperations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC