Peter Calder: Bed and bored - Why hot...

Peter Calder: Bed and bored - Why hotels need to put dining back into their restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Restaurants in city hotels were once the last word in fine dining. As a poor young student I was invited by some distant relatives visiting from overseas to eat at the Top of the Town, the luxury restaurant on top of the Intercontinental Hotel by the university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Catfish Day 2017 Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 1
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Jun 27 TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
Email Reservation Response Time Jun 8 ChefofOperations 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC