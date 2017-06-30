Oddfish restaurant swims into Kitsilano to help fill the city's casual seafood gap
The term oddfish may refer to a strange person, but the only thing odd about Oddfish restaurant had more to do with the city than the establishment itself. The fact that it's one of the few casual seafood-centric eateries in town, despite being a coastal city perched on the Pacific Rim, highlight a peculiarity about our local food scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|Chef boyardee
|124
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|1
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Jun 27
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC