Newark man slapped with 30 years for cafe owner's killing
NEWARK -- A city man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison after being convicted of felony murder and reckless manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cafe owner more than three years ago, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Zakariyya Ahmad, 20, was one of three teenagers who tried to rob Zakiyyah's Cafe on Chancellor Avenue in Newark on Oct. 27, 2013, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
