Newark man slapped with 30 years for ...

Newark man slapped with 30 years for cafe owner's killing

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- A city man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison after being convicted of felony murder and reckless manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cafe owner more than three years ago, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Zakariyya Ahmad, 20, was one of three teenagers who tried to rob Zakiyyah's Cafe on Chancellor Avenue in Newark on Oct. 27, 2013, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) 18 hr Chef boyardee 124
National Catfish Day 2017 Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 1
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Jun 27 TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC