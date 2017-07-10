New Wine Dive & Kitchen to open, but not in Wichita
Brothers and Wichita restaurateurs Brent, left, and Brad Steven are opening their second Wine Dive concept in Manhattan. This one will be called Wine Dive & Kitchen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remote Temp Monitoring
|Mon
|kitchenking
|1
|Is a lot of the coporate sales jargon nonsense???
|Jul 9
|Artemisminion
|1
|Independent resturaunt cost of advertising:
|Jul 9
|Jeremy Jackson
|2
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|Jul 6
|Chef boyardee
|124
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|1
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Jun 27
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC