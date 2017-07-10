Judge approves West Valley Inn sale

Friday Jul 7 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The iconic West Valley Inn, which abruptly shut down last summer after falling into receivership, now has a new owner. The sale was approved Thursday, and the new owner is not wasting any time getting the restaurant back up and running.

