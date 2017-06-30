'It's killing me': Cabin diner sees 50% cut in business during street work
David Halfyard, owner of the Cabin, is upset about the signage along the Woodstock Road during the replacement of a culvert in the area. Roadwork has brought such a deep dive in business at the Cabin restaurant that the owner says he may close for the rest of July, normally his busiest month of the year.
