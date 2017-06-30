Huddle House celebrates grand opening...

Huddle House celebrates grand opening in South Boston

15 hrs ago

Restaurant manager Greg Lesler and Huddle House corporate representative Mary Amason draw the winners of the Huddle House for a Year promotion. The new Huddle House in South Boston held a grand opening Saturday, drawing a steady throng of hungry diners to the area's newest eatery.

Chicago, IL

