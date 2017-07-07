Grills stolen from Lancaster restaura...

Grills stolen from Lancaster restaurant ahead of Taste of Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

A Lancaster restaurant owner is fired up after he says two of his grills were stolen Wednesday night, two days before the Taste of Buffalo. "Panic, I just thought oh my gosh, what are we going to do," said Ed Church, owner of Eddie Ryan's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) Thu Chef boyardee 124
National Catfish Day 2017 Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 1
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Jun 27 TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 282,311,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC