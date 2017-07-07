Georgia couple accused in 'cold chicken' beating turn themselves into police
The Georgia couple accused of assaulting a restaurant owner and her daughter over "cold chicken" turned themselves in to police Wednesday. Georgia couple accused in 'cold chicken' beating turn themselves into police The Georgia couple accused of assaulting a restaurant owner and her daughter over "cold chicken" turned themselves in to police Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|13 hr
|Chef boyardee
|124
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|1
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Jun 27
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC