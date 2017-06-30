Ford's Garage Set to Open in Dearborn
Restaurateur Billy Downs is coming to the area again, opening Ford's Garage on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. Downs had founded the successful concept chain BD's Mongolian Grill .
