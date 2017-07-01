Famed Local Restaurateur Ronnie Grisanti dies
Grisanti, owner of Ronnie Grisanti's Italian Restaurant in Collierville, grew up in the restaurant business. He worked for his father and grandfather at their restaurant, Grisanti's on Main, across from Central Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
