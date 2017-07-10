Enter to Win a Signed Copy of Jet Tila's New Cookbook, 101 Asian...

As a judge on Cutthroat Kitchen , Jet Tila offers his spot-on critiques of chefs' sabotaged dishes, but he doesn't just dish out feedback - when it's his turn in the kitchen, he also dishes up plenty of food of his own. This Los Angeles-based chef and restaurateur is known for his Asian-inspired cooking and his culinary expertise, which he's offering up to fans near and far in his just-released cookbook, 101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die: Discover a New World of Flavors in Authentic Recipes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Network.