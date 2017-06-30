Drain pain costing flood-hit Collingwood businesses
Courthouse cafe owner Kylie Jameson wants the council to fix the stormwater system that is costing her business and forcing her to close after heavy rain. Frustrated Collingwood residents want a stormwater system fixed that's causing damage to properties and forcing one business to close after heavy rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|1
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Jun 27
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Email Reservation Response Time
|Jun 8
|ChefofOperations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC