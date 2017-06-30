Doughnut Porn: Federal Donuts Opens in Wynwood
Federal Donuts launched its sweet new location in Wynwood in late June. This is the first Federal Donuts outside Philadelphia, but Miami's love affair with doughnuts, coffee, and fried chicken is strong, restaurateur Michael Solomonov says.
