Contra Team Plots Lower East Side Liquor Store

Lower East Side renegade restaurateurs Fabian von Hauske and Jeremiah Stone 's next act is an unexpected twist - a liquor store . It will be the third Lower East Side project for the team, behind hit restaurants Contra and Wildair , A recent liquor license application shows that the pair has signed a lease at 151 Orchard Street and are seeking a liquor store license.

