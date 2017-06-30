Chef Joymalya Banerjee plans to put Bengali cuisine on the global food map

A maverick chef-restaurateur in Calcutta has taken two of its biggest loves - the phuchka and the biryani - and shocked the living daylights off purists. Chef Joymalya Banerjee, aka Joy, is piping in pureed wax gourd, aubergine, fish, crab, keema and prawns in the shells and serving them with nolen gur, and spicy honey lemon waters.

