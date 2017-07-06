Bar Harbor restaurateur to run for 2nd District seat

A Bar Harbor restaurant owner has filed the necessary paperwork with federal election officials to run for Congress in Maine's 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat. "I think it's important when you are up against a two-term incumbent to understand that it is going to be a difficult election, and that you need to start early and work very hard and raise the money, and you need to be out in Maine meeting people," he says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.