Bar Harbor restaurateur to run for 2n...

Bar Harbor restaurateur to run for 2nd District seat

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A Bar Harbor restaurant owner has filed the necessary paperwork with federal election officials to run for Congress in Maine's 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat. "I think it's important when you are up against a two-term incumbent to understand that it is going to be a difficult election, and that you need to start early and work very hard and raise the money, and you need to be out in Maine meeting people," he says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) 11 min Chef boyardee 124
National Catfish Day 2017 Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 1
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Jun 27 TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,691 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC