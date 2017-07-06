Bar Harbor restaurateur to run for 2nd District seat
A Bar Harbor restaurant owner has filed the necessary paperwork with federal election officials to run for Congress in Maine's 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat. "I think it's important when you are up against a two-term incumbent to understand that it is going to be a difficult election, and that you need to start early and work very hard and raise the money, and you need to be out in Maine meeting people," he says.
