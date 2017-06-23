Will deep dish pizzas on flights make people hate flying less?
The company announced this week it will offer passengers Uno's Pizzeria deep dish pizza for purchase on domestic flights that are 3.5 hours or longer starting on July 1. The Uno personal pizza is the exact size of United's in-flight cooking skillet, making it easier to heat up in transit, a spokesman from United said. Passengers can buy one for $9.99, or a pizza and beer combo that includes a Miller Lite for $13.99.
